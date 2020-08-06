Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

Rededication ceremony for Providence’s Conley Stadium

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Wednesday afternoon Conley Stadium in Providence had a rededication ceremony as a new turf field, stands and a scoreboard were just some of the improvements to the complex. The stadium has served as a home field for city high schools for decades.

