PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Wednesday afternoon Conley Stadium in Providence had a rededication ceremony as a new turf field, stands and a scoreboard were just some of the improvements to the complex. The stadium has served as a home field for city high schools for decades.
Rededication ceremony for Providence’s Conley Stadium
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Wednesday afternoon Conley Stadium in Providence had a rededication ceremony as a new turf field, stands and a scoreboard were just some of the improvements to the complex. The stadium has served as a home field for city high schools for decades.