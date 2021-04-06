Yellow Sox? Red Sox ditch the red in unique Patriots’ Day uniforms

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ For the first time, the Boston Red Sox will have a special uniform that excludes the team’s iconic colors.

The team, according to the MLB, is one of seven that will honor Patriots’ Day by wearing a special uniform.

The perfect look for Patriots’ Day weekend in Boston.



Seven teams will debut Nike City Connect uniforms this season, beginning with the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/NkFjPYXwDN — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2021

The Red Sox opted to pay tribute to the Boston Marathon, by donning bright yellow shirts with light-blue lettering.

The “Nike City Connect” uniforms also feature a racing bib on the left sleeve with “617” printed on it, which represents the area code where Fenway Park resides.

The MLB said this is the most drastic uniform change for the Red Sox since they switched from wearing blue to “rocking a giant red sock on the front of their jerseys in 1908.”

The Red Sox will wear the new uniforms during two scheduled games leading up to the holiday, which take place the weekend of April 17 against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston in the details. pic.twitter.com/tAI6XyiCLI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2021

On Patriots’ Day itself, the team will once again wear their “Boston Strong” uniforms, which they have used since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.