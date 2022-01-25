Will David Ortiz make the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz reacts as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 24, 2015, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be revealed Tuesday night.

David Ortiz, known as Big Papi, is on the ballot for the first time and early voting results look promising.

Big Papi helped the Boston Red Sox win their first three championships after an 86 year drought. He also was named the World Series Most Valuable Player in 2013, months after his unforgettable speech in the wake of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, has an impressive record that makes him a deserving contender — 541 home runs, 1,768 RBIs, a .932 OPS, 10 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger Awards, three World Series titles, and more.

Players need 75% of all the votes to be elected in. To date, Ortiz has received about 84% of the votes that have been cast and made public, but that’s less than half of the total votes that will be considered.

Additionally, this will be the last year of eligibility for Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who were both kept out of Cooperstown because of steroids speculation.

It’s also Curt Schilling’s last year of eligibility.

The results will be revealed at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.