Ticket prices increase for 2021 Red Sox season

BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s the moment Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for, Opening Day at Fenway Park is exactly two weeks away.

While some fans will be allowed in the stands this year, that means a limited amount of tickets, and buying them won’t be cheap.

The Red Sox are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 1, but tickets are on sale for at least $500.

Under Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions that go into effect on March 22, Fenway Park will be capped at 12% capacity — which comes out to about 4,500 fans — and the demand is also high since fans haven’t stepped foot in the stands since 2019.

For those looking to attend Opening Day, you are most likely doing to have to take someone with you due to the fact there are no single tickets available on most major ticket websites.

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest tickets on Vivid Seats are more than $500 each in Bleachers 41 and 42, and you have to buy a minimum of two. Tickets in the right field box on Vivid Seats are twice as expensive, at more than $1,000 each.

Though, the price per ticket becomes cheaper if you search for a group of four tickets. On Vivid Seats and Gametime, prices stand around $300 a piece for seats in Bleachers 38.

None of these prices include the money spent on food or drink enjoyed during the game.

it’s important to note that the team itself hasn’t announced any ticket sale information yet, but have said that season ticket holders will be given the first opportunity to attend games.