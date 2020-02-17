‘Thank you for an amazing 9 years’: Betts bids farewell to Boston

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — After the Boston Red Sox agreed to trade outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2018 American League MVP took to social media on Monday to thank the fans.

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me Boston,” Betts says in the video he posted to Twitter and Instagram. “The way you welcomed me in like family, the bonds that will last a lifetime, and the banner that will hang forever.”

Betts, 27, was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB draft and made his debut for the team in 2014.

In 2018, he helped the Red Sox put together a 108-win campaign and win the World Series over the Dodgers.

Betts also won four Golden Gloves during his tenure in Boston.

“My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.



Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020