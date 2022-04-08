NEW YORK (WPRI) — The Major League Baseball season got underway on Thursday, but the Red Sox and Yankees had to wait a day to renew their long-standing rivalry.

They’re now set to meet Friday afternoon in the Bronx. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Rain on Thursday forced their Opening Day contest to be postponed, but the teams were able to get a workout in at Yankee Stadium.

The two teams last met in October, when the Red Sox defeated the Yankees in the AL wild-card game to advance to the division series against the Rays. The Sox would advance to the ALCS before they were ousted by the Astros in six games.

Gerrit Cole is set to take the hill for the Yankees, while Nathan Eovaldi got the call for the Red Sox with ace Chris Sale sidelined with a rib fracture.

Sox fans will notice a new face in the lineup, as well as the return of an old friend. The team signed longtime Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to take over at second base, and a trade in December brought back outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

That trade shipped Hunter Renfroe off to Milwaukee, and Boston also saw starter Eduardo Rodriguez depart for Detroit and slugger Kyle Schwarber sign with Philadelphia.

After a three-game set in New York, the Sox head to Detroit to face the Tigers before returning to Boston for their home opener against the Twins on Friday, April 15.