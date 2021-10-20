Sox seek to pull ahead tonight before ALCS shifts back to Houston

BOSTON (WPRI) — After a tough loss Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox have one more chance to win at Fenway Park before the American League Championship Series heads back to Houston.

The Astros’ offense hasn’t been especially productive for much of the series, but their bats got hot at the worst possible time for the Red Sox.

The ninth inning of Game 4 is when it all changed. With the game tied 2-2, Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi threw a curveball that players and fans seem to think should’ve been a strike, but home plate umpire Laz Diaz called it a ball.

Since there were two outs and a 1-2 count on the batter, a strike would’ve sent the game to the bottom of the ninth with the score still tied. But catcher Jason Castro remained at the plate and got a base hit two pitches later, scoring the go-ahead run and setting off a 7-run avalanche.

“I thought it was a strike, you know, but again, I’m in the moment. I’m trying to make my pitches. I’m attacking the zone,” Eovaldi said. “But I made a good pitch on the outside corner and, you know, it didn’t go my way, but I’ve got to come back and I’ve got to answer back and make another good pitch.”

Laz Diaz is now up to 23 missed ball-strike calls tonight.



Worth noting: 12 of them were on pitches thrown by Red Sox pitchers, 11 were on pitches thrown by Astros pitchers.



But the one everyone — at least everyone in Boston — is going to remember is the Nathan Eovaldi curve. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 20, 2021

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora would not comment on whether the ball or strike calls affected the outcome of the game.

“I’ve got to take a look at the video and see how it went,” Cora said. “I haven’t had a chance to take a look at it.”

Cora said Chris Sale will start Game 5 on Wednesday, which starts at 5 p.m.