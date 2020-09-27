Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021

In this July 23, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox have announced that Ron Roenicke will not return as the manager for the team in the 2021 season.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” said Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom .

“While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”

The 64-year-old spent the past three years with the organization. He was named interim manager on February 11, 2020 before being named to the role permanently in April.

From 2018-19, Roenicke served as Red Sox’ bench coach. They went on to World Series championship in 2018.

In his only year managing the club, shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston heads in to the last game of the season with a 23-36 record, last in the American League East Division.

A search for a new manager will begin immediately.