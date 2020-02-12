Roenicke’s first day: Sale has pneumonia; Betts, Price introduced as Dodgers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPRI/AP) ─ Ron Roenicke is trying to get up to speed quickly after taking over as interim Red Sox manager on the eve of spring training.

On his first day in the top job, Roenicke had to remind himself that he couldn’t just pitch in on the practice fields like he used to.

Roenicke was promoted to replace Alex Cora, who was shoved out after he was identified as the ringleader of a sign-stealing scheme when he was with the Astros.

Roenicke’s first big problem came when he learned ace Chris Sale has a case of pneumonia.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, former Red Sox Mookie Betts and David Price were seen sporting their new Dodgers uniforms.

The trade was finalized earlier this week between the two teams. Betts told reporters Wednesday the trade was “something I had to get used to.”

“Once I expected it was going to happen, it was fine. I’m playing the same game, just in a different uniform,” Betts said.

“I have a lot of memories [from Boston], most fond is the World Series, from the debuts to the ins and outs of being in Boston. A great chapter in my life for sure,” he added.