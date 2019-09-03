RI’s Rocco Baldelli returns to Fenway as Twins manager

BOSTON (WPRI) — Woonsocket’s Rocco Baldelli is having a homecoming of sorts Tuesday night. He is returning to Fenway for the first time since taking the helm as manager of the Minnesota Twins.

Baldelli – a graduate of Bishop Hendricken – has played at Fenway during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and his one season with the Boston Red Sox.

Not only is Baldelli, 37, the youngest manager in the Big Leagues, he is also a candidate for American League Manager of the Year.

Last year, the Twins won just 78 games for the entire season. This year, the team already has 85 wins with 25 games to go.

