Reports: Mookie Betts, David Price traded to Dodgers

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The Boston Red Sox have decided to trade World Series MVP Mookie Betts and left-handed pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan posted to Twitter that the deal is currently pending medical reviews.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that there may also be a third team involved in the deal, and that “significant cash will be going the way of wherever David Price lands.”

But Mookie, according to Passan, will become a Dodger should medicals go as expected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.