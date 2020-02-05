1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News coverage of the State of the Union address 12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay

Reports: Mookie Betts, David Price traded to Dodgers

Red Sox

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Getty Images

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The Boston Red Sox have decided to trade World Series MVP Mookie Betts and left-handed pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan posted to Twitter that the deal is currently pending medical reviews.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that there may also be a third team involved in the deal, and that “significant cash will be going the way of wherever David Price lands.”

But Mookie, according to Passan, will become a Dodger should medicals go as expected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com