Red Sox-Yankees game postponed after New York players test positive for COVID

Red Sox

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization.

Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

The Yankees placed left-handers Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday around midday.

New York players were on the field taking early batting practice about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled start when the Yankees asked media to leave the field while the team conducted COVID testing.

Boston came onto the field as the postponement was announced to take batting practice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com