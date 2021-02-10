Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals

BOSTON (WPRI) — On the anniversary of the trade that sent World Series MVP Mookie Betts to Los Angeles, the Boston Red Sox are once again shipping another key outfielder elsewhere.
The Red Sox announced Wednesday that Andrew Benintendi, 26, would be joining the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero.
The New York Mets were also part of the trade, sending right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski to Boston and receiving outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.
The Red Sox, in exchange for cash considerations, will also be receiving three players which will be named later, two from Royals and one from the Mets.
Benintendi played a key role in the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series win, most notably for a game-ending save in Game 2 that would later be credited as part of the reason the the team went on to win the title that year.