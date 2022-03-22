BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Red Sox players and fans will have the late Jerry Remy on their minds all season.

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that they plan to honor Remy with a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on April 20 and by wearing a commemorative patch throughout the season.

The black patch featuring Remy’s name and jersey number 2 will be on players’ jerseys for every game, with the exception of the home opener on April 15 when all 30 clubs will wear a “42” patch celebrating Jackie Robinson.

Remy died in October at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

The Fall River native was a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.

In 10 seasons and 1,154 games in the Major Leagues, Remy batted .275 with 605 runs, 1,226 hits, 140 doubles, 38 triples, and 208 stolen bases. He then spent 34 years as a broadcaster for the team.