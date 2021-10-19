Red Sox seek to extend lead over Astros as ALCS continues at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WPRI) — After bashing Houston Astros pitching for 21 runs over the past two games, the Boston Red Sox will look to keep the hit parade rolling in Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Boston’s 12-3 win Monday gave them a 2-1 lead over Houston, meaning a win Tuesday would put them in position to close out the best-of-seven series at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Tune in to 12 News for live coverage from Boston, or watch live right here on WPRI.com.

We’re getting you set for Game 4 all afternoon on @wpri12 ⚾️



Live from Fenway at 4, 5, 6, 6,30 and @AmandaPittsTV is with Sox Nation just outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/LrscKrkylC — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 19, 2021

The Red Sox are expected to send right-hander Nick Pivetta to the hill, who hasn’t pitched since throwing four innings of scoreless relief in last week’s 13-inning marathon Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pivetta notched seven strikeouts and earned the win.

The Astros are slated to call on former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke who, if the postseason so far is any indication, has his work cut out for him.

Among this year’s playoff teams, the Red Sox are leading in nearly every offensive category, some of which by a long shot. As a team, the Sox are hitting .317 across the entire postseason with 95 hits, 57 runs scored, 20 home runs, and 170 total bases.

By way of comparison, the Astros, who have played one fewer game than the Red Sox, are hitting .271 with 64 hits, 44 runs, 9 home runs, and 100 total bases.

A house divided! This couple flew out from Houston — one is rooting for the @astros, the other for the @RedSox! ⭐️🧦



She roots for the Sox because her dad was a Rhode Islander, and her husband said he’d only buy ALCS tix if the Sox made it! “I didn’t think they would…” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/mXPW28TfT5 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) October 19, 2021

The Sox seem to be thriving in front of the raucous hometown crowd.

“These are moments that you’re never going to forget as a player,” first baseman Kyle Schwarber said. “This is what we live for. We live to be in the postseason. When you get that first taste … you want more. It’s an addicting feeling. Especially in this place, where it’s rocking the whole time.”

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

Those heading to Boston should expect dry and breezy conditions, but not as chilly, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, according to Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca.