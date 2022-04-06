THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox season opener against the New York Yankees has been rained out before the first pitch was even thrown.

The Yankees announced the game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Friday due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game is now set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Ticketholders can use their Thursday tickets on Friday, or exchange them for another regular-season game at Yankee Stadium.

Gates will open to fans at 11 a.m. and pregame ceremonies will begin around 12:30 p.m.

The Red Sox will play their home opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 15 at 2:10 p.m.