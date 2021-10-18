Red Sox return to Fenway for Game 3 of ACLS against Astros

BOSTON (WPRI) — The American League Championship Series is tied at one game apiece as it shifts to Boston for Game 3 at Fenway Park.

With the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros splitting the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Houston, Monday night’s game will determine who will take the lead in the ALCS.

On Friday, the Astros used a pair of late homers from infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to come from behind and win Game 1, but on Saturday, the Red Sox hit grand slams in the first two innings by J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers to win Game 2.

The Red Sox are now hoping a home-field advantage can help propel them into the World Series.

Sunday’s Red Sox workout was optional, and Team Manager Alex Cora said some players took that message literally. Some players even went to Foxboro to cheer on the New England Patriots.

Crews are getting the ballpark ready for tonight! pic.twitter.com/bgU9EATu1a — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) October 18, 2021

Cora says with plenty of New England games to watch throughout the week, the players and fans will feel that energy in Game 3.

“We’ve got the Patriots, we’ve got the Celtics, we’ve got the Bruins, we’ve got us. This week, and for a city that enjoys sports, it’s kind of like a perfect one,” Cora said. “I think it’s going to be loud, I think it’s going to be fun here.”

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been chosen to start Game 3, with right-hander Nick Pivetta available in the bullpen if needed, according to Cora. Otherwise, Pivetta will likely start Game 4.

Rodriguez was a huge part of the Red Sox clinching Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game is set for 8 p.m.