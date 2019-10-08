Red Sox raising ticket prices in 2020

BOSTON (WPRI) — As expected, ticket prices for the Red Sox 2020 season are going up – but not for all games.

The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday the team is raising prices for the 2020 season by an average of 1.7%. However, while prices for Diamond and Tiers 1, 2, and 3 are increasing, prices for games designated as Tiers 4 and 5 are decreasing.

The team said it will continue to offer special reduced pricing for students, clergy, veterans, and active-duty members of the military. In addition, tickets for high school and college students will be available for all games for $9, and the Kid Nation Program presented by Hood, a free program for those 14 and under, will continue to include a Red Sox ticket at no charge in 2020, the team said.

The increases come on the heels of a dismal 84-78 season in which the 2018 World Series Champs not only didn’t make the playoffs but also finished 19 games behind the rival New York Yankees.

In addition, the futures of Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez with the team are uncertain as management looks to cut payroll in an attempt to stay below Major League Baseball’s luxury tax threshold.