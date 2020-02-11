Red Sox promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager

by: , JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

In this July 23, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPRI/AP) — The Boston Red Sox have announced their new skipper as spring training is about to get underway.

The team promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager Tuesday afternoon.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday and will hold their first workout on Wednesday.

Roenicke, 63, takes over the Red Sox in a tumultuous time for the team. The management is facing backlash from the cost-cutting trade of stars Mookie Betts and David Price while the team still awaits the results of the MLB’s investigation into reports of sign stealing by the 2018 championship club.

Former manager Alex Cora was let go by the Red Sox for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.

Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the investigation this week, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing if it will be punished.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because there was no formal announcement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.

