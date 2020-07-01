Red Sox players report to Fenway for COVID-19 testing

BOSTON (WPRI) — After an unexpected long off-season, the Boston Red Sox are expected to start their three-week summer camp on Friday.

However, the players will arrive on Wednesday for COVID-19 testing and other health protocols.

New Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke expects a full house at Fenway, as he hasn’t heard any players opting out of playing in 2020.

“I don’t know any of our guys who are on the fence about playing. They’ve told me that they’re ready to go,” he said. “Is there a couple guys that are concerned? Yeah, there is. But as far as I know, what they’ve told me from today, yesterday, the day before, I expect everybody to come in.”

The results of Wednesday’s medical tests will determine how many Red Sox players will be able to participate in Friday’s workout.

“I hope we have everybody,” Roenicke said. “The reason we wouldn’t is [positive COVID-19 tests]. Hopefully these tests get back and they’re all clean.”

It's beginning to look a lot like baseball. pic.twitter.com/ENMa1hkrGw — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2020

Last week, Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league.