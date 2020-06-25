Red Sox plan to use McCoy stadium for ‘taxi squad’ players to train

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It turns out McCoy Stadium will be used for baseball in 2020 after all.

The Boston Red Sox confirmed that they plan to use the stadium in Pawtucket for the so-called “taxi squad” players to train.

The big league team can only have 30 players on the active roster, so the other 30 will be close by in Pawtucket for a call-up when needed.

“It’s something where we are still nailing down the exact logistics of how this works but we are planning to use Pawtucket and McCoy Stadium,” said Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom.

Red Sox players will report to Fenway Park on July 1st for spring training with the start of the 60-game season beginning on July 23 or 24.

The Red Sox also said they are in talks with Boston College on the use of their facilities for an additional spring training site.