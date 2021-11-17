Red Sox owners in talks to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Red Sox

by: JIMMY GOLEN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BOSTON (AP) — The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club.

Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal.

Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million. FSG owns the Red Sox and Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team.

The sports conglomerate has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

