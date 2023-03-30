BOSTON (WPRI) — Opening Day is here!

The Red Sox begin the 2023 Major League Baseball season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday afternoon.

It’s going to be a sunny but chilly day at the nation’s oldest ballpark with temperatures only reaching the low 40s and the wind making it feel colder.

Not the kind of weather we envision when we think of baseball season. Brrr! Check out our hour-by-hour forecast for today at https://t.co/UtkLcNPcdN #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/24MJgflfia — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) March 30, 2023

Even though it’s only game one out of 162, expectations are not high for Boston this season. Oddsmakers predict the Red Sox will only win about half of their games.

Many Red Sox fans were unhappy with the decisions the front office made during the off-season.

“Any time we don’t make it to October and play baseball in October. It’s a disappointment. We know that. But we have definitely turned the page. It’s been a great vibe at spring training,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said.

While Boston lost some key free agents, like Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, they were able to sign Rafael Devers to a 10-year deal and grab some new guys including Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, and Masataka Yoshida.

Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Red Sox, is optimistic about the team he’s built and he believes it’s a team that can win.

“I think this is going to be a fun group. It’s been a really terrific clubhouse in spring training. And, you know, we need to stay healthy, grind at-bats, throw strikes. But I think we’re going to have a fun summer,” he said.

Though the team will look different this year, so will the game itself with a first-ever pitch clock, bigger bases, and more. The new rules were tested out during spring training but now it’s time to see it when it counts.

Pitchers will only get 15 seconds to throw a pitch — 20 seconds if a runner is on base — and batters must be ready to hit with eight seconds left on that clock.

The size of the bases will also increase from 15 inches to 18 inches in an effort to reduce injuries around them, according to the MLB.

Fenway Park also saw some upgrades in the off-season. All of the lights are now LEDs and the Red Sox Clubhouse underwent a full renovation.

There are also some new items on the menu at the ballpark’s concession stands including, but not limited to, avocado fries, a crab cake sandwich, a New England maple bacon burger, a lavender lemon drop cocktail, and a spicy watermelon margarita.

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.