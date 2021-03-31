Opening Day 2021: Red Sox ready for fresh start at Fenway

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Red Sox get back on the road to redemption Thursday as their 2021 campaign begins in Boston.

Coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, the Sox will look to get off on the right foot as they host the equally lowly Baltimore Orioles, who earned only one more win in the pandemic-shortened season.

Fans will notice some new faces like Enrique (Kiké) Hernández, Marwin Gonzalez and Adam Ottavino, while more familiar faces like Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi will be missing. (Pedroia retired, JBJ signed with the Milwaukee Brewers and Benintendi was dealt to the Kansas City Royals.)

Nate Eovaldi is slated to start for Boston, with Eduardo Rodriguez dealing with a “dead arm” and Chris Sale not expected back until summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

John Means will take the hill for Baltimore.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. in front of just short of 5,000 fans at Fenway Park.

Those lucky enough to be in attendance should be prepared to bundle up, with windy and chilly conditions in the forecast along with some lingering rain showers.

We’ll bring you all the sights and sounds of Opening Day with live coverage from Boston starting on 12 News This Morning.