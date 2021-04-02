Opening Day take 2: Red Sox fans finally return to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox are set to host the Baltimore Orioles Friday after the home opener was delayed a day due to due to the rainy forecast.

Friday’s forecast has sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s. 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello recommends wearing a winter coat and even some hat and gloves as it will be quite chilly sitting in the stands.

Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for admission on Friday. Gates will open two hours before the first pitch at 2:10 p.m. and pregame ceremonies are scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m.

Take 2. It'll be cold at Fenway, but the Red Sox won't have any weather issues getting in today's game. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/sfX6gjyQKw — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) April 2, 2021

After finishing last in the American League East last season, the Sox are looking to get off on the right foot against the Orioles, who only earned one more win than Boston in the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Nate Eovaldi is slated to start for Boston, with Eduardo Rodriguez placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation and Chris Sale not expected back until summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

About 4,500 lucky Red Sox fans will finally be able to return to Fenway Park for the game. Fans haven’t stepped foot at a home game since Sept. 29, 2019.

All fans are required to wear masks, and there will be signs everywhere reminding them about social distancing and where to find hand sanitizer. The concession stands will be open so fans can enjoy some refreshments, but Red Sox officials recommended using a card instead of cash to pay for them.

The Sox had planned to host 100 front-line workers Thursday’s game and said they will be giving away 10,000 tickets to health care heroes throughout the season.