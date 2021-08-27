CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Red Sox IF Hernández tests positive for COVID-19

Red Sox

by: TOM WITHERS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez celebrates with Alex Verdugo (99) after scoring on a single by Rafael Devers during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms.

He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández.

Cora would not divulge whether Hernández is vaccinated. The Red Sox are in the thick of the playoff race as they open a three-game series against Cleveland.

Cora said infielders Yairo Munoz and Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A, and the Red Sox were hoping they would arrive in time to be available for Friday night’s game.

