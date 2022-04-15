BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox are returning to Boston on Friday for their home opener at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox kick off their 2022 home schedule against the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. and it’s expected to be the first full house for the home opener since the pandemic.

Friday’s forecast has sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Gates for the home opener are set to open at 12:10 p.m., but the team is asking fans to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. to enjoy the pregame ceremonies marking One Boston Day and Jackie Robinson Day.

It’s the 111th season at Fenway Park and though it may be the oldest ballpark in the country, fans will notice a new modern feel when it comes to buying anything inside.

They’re now cashless, which means you’ll only be able to purchase food and drinks at the concessions and from vendors, with your credit or debit card or your phone. If you don’t have those options there are kiosks that allow you to load cash onto cards you can use.

Fans will also notice improvements to the bleachers with an 8,800 square foot concourse named the “Truly Terrace” located behind sections 39 to 43. There will be standing room areas and barstools as well as a bar with food and drinks.

“Making sure there’s something new and different for fans every year. This is one of our most aggressive off-season improvements. To have this type of amenities with the bathrooms and food offerings and the bar area I hope will be well received. The function space upstairs will be great for group events and nonbaseball events as well,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said.

The Red Sox finished their road trip with two straight wins and are looking to move above .500 on Friday as they begin their 4-game series with the Twins.