Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come

BOSTON (AP) — The empty seats weren’t the only thing that was strange at Fenway Park when the Boston Red Sox had their first intrasquad scrimmage of summer camp.

The game lasted 5½ innings, with automatic outs for balls hit to an unmanned outfield position. Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was in full umpire gear.

The team has two weeks to get ready for the rescheduled opening day on July 24.

Potential opening day starter Nathan Eovaldi pitched four innings, allowing one hit.

He said the players and their surroundings were sprayed with disinfectant between innings.