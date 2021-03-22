Red Sox game tickets for April to go on sale Thursday

A Boston Red Sox staff member disinfects the railing in front of the visitor’s dugout before a spring training baseball game between Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Red Sox tickets for April are slated to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., team officials announced Monday.

Tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices and will fluctuate based on demand, according to officials. Variables such as the date, number of tickets, opponent and weather conditions will also be considered.

The team officials said they’ve used this dynamic pricing system for Green Monster seats and standing room tickets since 2014, and this year they’ve also expanded it to their seating areas.

Over the past few weeks, Red Sox season ticket holders were given priority access to tickets for the 2021 regular season.

Their will be a limited number of remaining tickets available to the public for April at redsox.com/tickets on Thursday, March 25, but tickets will not be available for Opening Day, which is scheduled for April 1.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four with a limit of one pod per game for each fan, according to officials. Fans will also be required to complete a health screening survey prior to entry to the game.

Officials said Fenway Park will be divided into five “neighborhood zones” in which ticket holders will be given access to a designated gate for entry and exit nearest their seat location.

Fans will be issued a digital ticket through the MLB’s Ballpark App to keep all ticket scanning contactless, team officials added.

A full list of the safety protocols at Fenway Park can be found at redsox.com/healthandsafety.