Red Sox: Cora departure won’t force a Mookie Betts trade

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say the turmoil in the manager’s office isn’t a reason to give up on this season and trade Mookie Betts.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says that the departure of manager Alex Cora in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal is not a reason to rebuild.

Bloom says the goal remains to be competitive in 2020 — and every year after that.

Betts has been the subject of trade rumors all winter because he is in the last year of team control before he is eligible to become a free agent.

The two sides avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $27 million contract for this season.

