Red Sox battle Rays for lead of ALDS

Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez (28) is greeted at home plate by Rafael Devers, center, after Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning, as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, looks down during Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox certainly will be glad to be back home for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Rays with the best-of-five matchup tied at 1-all.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe might not mind, either.

Lowe batted .455 (10 for 22) with eight walks at Fenway Park this season and is a career .444 hitter in Boston, where the next two games of the ALDS will be played. In 16 games in Boston, he’s 24 of 54 for his highest batting average at any ballpark with six homers, 16 RBIs and a .551 on-base-percentage.

“It’s just something, playing in Boston with the (Green) Monster being over there in left, it’s a comforting feeling that, if I get jammed, I think I can hit a ball 310 (feet) and hopefully get a ball off that wall,” Lowe said. “I’m not jumping and trying to do anything special.

“Honestly, it’s one of my favorite places to hit. It’s just a relaxing place for me to go,” he said.

Rays manager Kevin Cash and Red Sox skipper Alex Cora have no problem sending out pitchers who have vastly different experiences on big stages.

Boston’s going with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has been on the mound in some of the franchise’s biggest Game 3s in recent memory.

That includes Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, when Eovaldi took over in the 12th inning and battled until the 18th, when the Dodgers’ Max Muncy finally tagged him for a walk-off homer.

The Rays will go with right-hander Drew Rasmussen, whose only previous postseason appearance was last season when he was with Milwaukee.