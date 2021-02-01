Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia announces retirement after 17 years

Boston Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia reacts after flying put during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Red Sox second baseman and fan favorite Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement on Monday.

Pedroia, 37, spent all 17 years of his professional career in Boston after being selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2004 draft.

He is a three-time World Series champion and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008.

“Through championships and injuries, Dustin’s disciplined approach never wavered,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said. “His work ethic is incomparable, and we saw him attack his rehab during the last chapter of his career with the same intensity he approached the batter’s box in his prime.”

“I know hanging up his spikes is not an easy decision for a competitor of his caliber,” Kennedy continued. “We are fortunate to have had him in a Red Sox uniform for so long and look forward to welcoming him back to Fenway Park to celebrate his career.”

Pedroia earned four All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards, a 2008 Silver Slugger Award, and was also the only second baseman ever named Red Sox MVP by the Boston Baseball Writers. In 2021, he was named the starting second baseman on the All-Fenway team.

Pedroia’s 1,506 games played rank 11th all-time for the club and are second among second basemen. He played in 14 major league seasons from 2006-19, tied for seventh-most in franchise history.

In 2014, he launched Pedroia’s Platoon as a way to invite military members to Fenway Park during homestands, meet with them before games and provide them tickets to his seats. He has also been involved in countless events with the Jimmy Fund, met with several children as part of the Make-A-Wish program, and been a regular participant in events that benefit the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox are expected to make Pedroia available to the media later on Monday.