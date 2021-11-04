Public wake for Jerry Remy to be held in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Red Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy on Thursday.
Remy died Saturday at the age of 68 after a battle with lung cancer.
His family announced that visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial on Moody Street in Waltham.
Remy, who hailed from Fall River, spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization. He was a player from 1978-1984 and went on to spend more than three decades in the broadcast booth.
Fans of the “Rem-Dawg” have started an online petition to rename Jersey Street outside of Fenway Park to Jerry Remy Way. As of mid-day Thursday, it had more than 10,000 signatures.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made in Remy’s memory to the following places:
- Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114
- Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215
Remy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and had since taken several leaves of absence to undergo treatment.