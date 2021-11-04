Public wake for Jerry Remy to be held in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Red Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy on Thursday.

Remy died Saturday at the age of 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

His family announced that visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial on Moody Street in Waltham.

Remy, who hailed from Fall River, spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization. He was a player from 1978-1984 and went on to spend more than three decades in the broadcast booth.

Fans of the “Rem-Dawg” have started an online petition to rename Jersey Street outside of Fenway Park to Jerry Remy Way. As of mid-day Thursday, it had more than 10,000 signatures.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made in Remy’s memory to the following places:

Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114

Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215

Remy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and had since taken several leaves of absence to undergo treatment.