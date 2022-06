WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken graduate Thomas Pannone has been granted release from the Triple-A Worcester with the intention to sign with a team in Korea, the team announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Cranston native was 5-3 with a 4.57 ERA in 14 games for the WooSox this season. The left-handed pitcher appeared in 49 games for the Toronto Blue Jays between 2018 and 2019, including 13 starts.