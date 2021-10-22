Now or Never: Sox must win tonight to keep championship chase alive

HOUSTON (WPRI) — When the Red Sox recorded the final out of Game 3 Monday night, it looked like they were poised to slug their way right through the Astros on their way to the World Series.

Now, four days later, their backs are firmly against the wall after dropping Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park.

The series has shifted back to Houston for Games 6 and 7, both of which Boston will have to win to keep their season and title hopes alive.

Good morning, Houston. Let's have a day ☀️ ⚾️



The Red Sox plated 21 runs between Games 2 and 3, but the Astros’ pitching held them to just three runs total in the following two contests.

The Sox will look to reignite their offense Friday night against Houston starter Luis Garcia, who they tagged for five runs in Game 2 before he was pulled out of the game in the second inning.

Boston is turning to Nathan Eovaldi on just two days’ rest. It was Eovaldi who gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth during Game 4. The Astros would then explode for six more runs, putting the game out of reach for the Sox.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. on FOX Sports 1. If the Sox come out on top, it would force a Game 7 Saturday night on FOX.

