Nick Friar joins the Sports Wrap to talk Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) -- Former major league catcher and coach Mike Roarke passed away at the age of 88 this weekend.

A graduate of West Warwick High School and Boston College, Roarke went on to catch in the big leagues, followed by a bullpen and pitching coaching career with St. Louis Cardinals where he won two National League Championships. He also spent time coaching with the Tigers, Padres, Cubs, and Red Sox.