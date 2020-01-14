MLB sign-stealing investigation turns to Cora, Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cora could be the next World Series-winning manager without a job this summer.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Red Sox skipper was “an active participant” in the sign-stealing scheme that cost Houston manager AJ Hinch his job.

Although Cora was among those who “originated and executed” aspects of the cheating scheme, the commissioner said he would withhold discipline until concluding a separate investigation into whether Boston used “impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.”

The Red Sox did not immediately comment on the report.