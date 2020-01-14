MLB sign-stealing investigation turns to Cora, Red Sox

Red Sox

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cora could be the next World Series-winning manager without a job this summer.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Red Sox skipper was “an active participant” in the sign-stealing scheme that cost Houston manager AJ Hinch his job.

Although Cora was among those who “originated and executed” aspects of the cheating scheme, the commissioner said he would withhold discipline until concluding a separate investigation into whether Boston used “impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.”

The Red Sox did not immediately comment on the report. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com