Here’s the Red Sox-Astros schedule for the ALCS

Red Sox

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

BOSTON (WPRI) — After winning their respective American League Division Series, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will be facing off in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The wild-card Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays in dramatic fashion to advance, while the Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox to punch their ticket to the ALCS for the fifth straight year.

It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, when the Red Sox defeated the Astros in five games and went on to win the World Series.

Here’s when the ALCS will be played.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston – 8 p.m. (FOX)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston (FOX or FS1)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park (FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park (FS1)
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park (FS1)
Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston (FS1)
Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston (FOX or FS1)

*if necessary

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/8/2021: Dan McGowan, Boston Globe Reporter

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com