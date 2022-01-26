Former MLB pitcher Ken Ryan joins Sports Wrap to talk David Ortiz HOF bid, Clemens, Schilling left off

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Former MLB pitcher Ken Ryan, who played during the majority of 1990’s in the steroid era, joined Morey Hershgordon to talk about the news that David Ortiz was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Ortiz collected 77.9% of the vote, clearing the 75% threshold needed.

During his career, Ryan was a teammate of Roger Clemens in Boston and Curt Schilling in Philadelphia and offers his reaction to the two not getting voted in. He also talks about Barry Bonds being left off as well.