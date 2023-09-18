BOSTON (WPRI) — Fenway Park is slated to turn into Ken-way Park Friday night as the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox.

Following the massive success of Barbie, which surpassed $1 billion at the box office this summer, the team is adding a new theme night celebrating all things Barbie and Ken.

Those who buy a ticket for Friday’s game at 7:10 p.m. will get their choice between two limited-edition Red Sox x Barbie T-shirts with sizes ranging from S-2XL. The shirts will be shipped out at a later date.

Fans are also invited to come early and join a pregame “Pink Party” on the Sam Deck.

More information is available on the team’s website.