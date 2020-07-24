Fans and players excited to ‘play ball’ again

BOSTON (WPRI) — At the Red Sox game Friday night there won’t be anyone inside the park except for the teams, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be able to join in with some of the excitement.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m., with a focus on social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. There will be a surprise guest that management says represents the movement and resiliency for Boston residents.

Starting on the mound is Nathan Eovaldi.

“It’s important, I feel like the team that can start off the hottest and stay hot can make it to the playoffs,” Eovaldi said in a Zoom call Thursday. “They say it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, but in this scenario I think you’ve got to start off hot and ride that wave and keep going.”

Players feed off of the energy from the crowd, but Friday night they will be looking at empty bleachers.

For fans who want to feel like a piece of them is there, they can order a $500 cutout of themselves to be placed in the Green Monster seats. All proceeds go to the Red Sox Foundation, which helps out veteran groups and youth sports, among other organizations.

While you would normally want to avoid getting hit by a ball, in this season you may want your cutout to get hit. If someone’s cutout gets hit they will receive the home run ball signed by the player who hit it and two Green Monster seats for next season.

Fans are also to feel apart of the excitement by being right outside Fenway Park and coming down to the iconic Landowne Street to cheer on the team.

The City of Boston worked with them to have outdoor seating available, the tables at least six feet apart and someone is in charge of making sure everyone complies with social distancing guidelines.

One thing still missing is the big screen TV’s, but the restaurants are still working with the city to have those put up along Langdowne.