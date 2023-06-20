BOSTON (WPRI) — It was a Father’s Day the Mulligan family will definitely never forget.

Jamie Mulligan surprised her husband, Pat, and their two sons, Charlie and Jack, with a trip to Fenway Park.

“Going to a Red Sox-Yankees game on Father’s Day is a special thing,” Pat said.

But no one would guess what happened next.

A fly ball into deep left field landed just a few rows in front of the Mulligans and was picked up by a fan who gave the ball to Charlie.

Seconds later, Charlie chucked the ball back toward the field.

“He knows when he gets a baseball, you throw it, he launched it into left field,” Pat explained.

Charlie’s decision caused his older brother Jack to burst into tears and angrily stomp his foot.

“I was upset at my brother at the time,” Jack said. “I know people in the Green Monster looked at us, everybody was laughing.”

Thankfully for Jack, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen saw the whole situation play out and had a clubhouse staff member deliver an autographed jersey and baseball to the Mulligans.

“I’ve never had one of these before and I’ve always wanted one. I think I’ll remember it forever,” Jack said.

The Red Sox ended up winning the first game of the doubleheader against the Yankees by a score of 6-2, so a rough moment ended in a great day for the Mulligan family.

