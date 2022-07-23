COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WPRI) — Big Papi will soon be immortalized in bronze.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ortiz was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, with his name appearing on 78% of the ballots. He was the only contemporary player to reach the 75% threshold this year, but he’ll be enshrined alongside era committee selections Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva.

After a few uneventful seasons in Minnesota, Ortiz was cut by the Twins in 2002 and then signed by Boston, where he’d spent the remainder of his 20-year career. He quickly established himself as one of the best clutch hitters in the game, seemingly coming up with a big hit whenever the opportunity arose, and in his second season led the Sox to their first World Series in 86 years.

Big Papi being Big Papi. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

In his 14 years with Boston, Ortiz was named an All-Star 10 times and helped the team win two more titles in 2007 and 2013. Fans won’t soon forget his impassioned “This is our [expletive] city” speech in the wake of the Boston Marathon Bombings, months before they’d go on to win their third World Series in 10 years.

Ortiz hit 541 home runs in his career, putting him at 17th on the list of all-time leaders, just behind fellow Boston slugger Manny Ramirez, who’s at 15th with 555 home runs.

Ortiz retired in 2016 with a lifetime batting average of .286 and slugging percentage of .552, plus 2,472 hits and 1,768 runs batted in. As a designated hitter specifically, he holds a number of all-time records including RBI, runs scored, hits, doubles and home runs.

But it wasn’t just Ortiz’s bat that made him so beloved. His exuberant personality, ear-to-ear smile and work in the community have cemented him as a Boston sports legend.

The Red Sox retired Ortiz’s number 34 back in 2017 and he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this past May alongside Ramirez, Henry Dineen, Dan Duquette and Rich Gedman. A portion of Yawkey Way was also renamed David Ortiz Drive ahead of his number retirement.

He’ll join former teammate Pedro Martinez as one of only four Dominican-born players in the Hall of Fame, the others being Vladimir Guerrero and Juan Marichal.