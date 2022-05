BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Five Red Sox legends were inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame Thursday night, including David Ortiz.

“It’s a very big honor to be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame. With all those legends and all the history that’s been going on in this organization over the years, it’s very special,” Ortiz said.

In addition to Ortiz, the Red Sox recognized the late Henry Dineen, Dan Duquette, Rich Gedman and Manny Ramirez.