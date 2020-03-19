Chris Sale to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 8: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game after pitching eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on August 8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The hits keep on coming for Boston sports fans. Chris Sale joins former teammate Mookie Betts and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as players that won’t be playing for Boston sports fans this year.

The Red Sox announced on Thursday Sale will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. Sale was shutdown earlier in March with elbow pain. The pain dates back to August but the team and Sale held out hope that he could battle through it.

Now with the start date to the season still in limbo it made sense to make the move.