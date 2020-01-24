1  of  2
Bloom: Red Sox won’t rush to have manager by spring training

by: The Associated Press

From left, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom participate in a baseball news conference at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Boston. The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora, with the move coming one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred named him as a ringleader with Houston in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) ─ The Boston Red Sox are still hoping to have a manager in place by spring training.

But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says it’s possible they won’t hire someone before pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12.

Bloom says it would be ideal to have a replacement for Alex Cora by then, but not at the cost of rushing the process.

The Red Sox let Cora go after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a sign-stealing scheme when he was the bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Major League Baseball is also looking into whether Cora engaged in similar shenanigans after taking over the Red Sox in 2018.

