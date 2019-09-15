Big Papi speaks publicly for the first time since shooting

Former Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WPRI) — David Ortiz is speaking out publicly for the first time since he was shot while in the Dominican Republic.

Big Papi was sitting at a table inside a bar on a June night when his life changed.

In an exclusive interview with the Boston Globe, he described what it was like to be shot.

“I felt a burning sensation. I felt weird, like not myself, as I went down.”

He told the Globe there were times during his long recovery that he thought he was going to die.

“I got to the point that I started losing hope. I felt that if I didn’t die, then I would never be the same again.”

Just 12 weeks after the shooting, after undergoing several surgeries and hours and hours of rehab, Big Papi was back on the field, wearing #34, and throwing out the first pitch before the Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

“I want to thank all of you for all the prayers,” he said to the fans.

Now, with still a long road to recovery ahead of him, he tells the Globe he is looking for answers.

“I want to find out who did this. I’m not going to sit around and chill if there’s somebody out there who wants to kill me.”

Ortiz adds he hopes to be fully recovered by Thanksgiving.