BOSTON (WPRI) — Jarren Duran and the Red Sox will try to shake off what happened at Fenway Park, where Toronto went on a run rampage that included an inside-the-park grand slam thanks to Duran’s misplay and negligence.

The Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in the 28-5 rout, and Raimel Tapia’s inside-the-parker accounted for four of the most unusual ones.

Tapia hit a fly to center in the third inning, and Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn’t close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

The 25-year-old Duran, in his second major league season, is in a 3-for-35 slump, including a strikeout to end Friday’s game.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.