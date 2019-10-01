Attention Red Sox fans: expect higher ticket prices in 2020

BOSTON (WPRI) — For Boston Red Sox fans upset with the way the season ended, the team could be adding insult to injury next year.

Coming off of a disappointing 2019 season and missing the postseason for the first time since 2015, Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told the media Monday that ticket prices could be going up again for 2020.

“We’ve had a pretty consistent approach to ticket pricing the last five years,” he said. “Low single digits and cost-of-living inflationary increases. We haven’t made a decision for 2020, but I would anticipate another modest increase.”

Kennedy’s statement on ticket prices comes as the team said it also wants to reduce its league leading $240 million payroll to under $208 million to avoid Major League Baseball’s luxury tax. With cutting payroll as a goal, it’s unclear if the team will be able to lock down two of its major stars – Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

After winning the World Series in 2018, the Sox finished the 2019 season with an 84-78 record and 19 games behind the rival New York Yankees.