After ousting Cora, Red Sox begin search for his replacement

BOSTON (WPRI) — For a Major League ballclub, finding a new manager is typically a lengthy process but with less than a month until spring training gets underway – the clock is ticking for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox decided to “mutually part ways” with Alex Cora Tuesday night after he was implicated as the mastermind of a sign-stealing scheme involving his former team, the Houston Astros. Cora was the Astros’ bench coach during the 2017 season and the league alleges he helped the team cheat its way to a championship.

Houston was fined $5 million and docked its first- and second-round draft picks for the next two years while manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Lunhow were suspended for one year. Both were later fired by the team.

The Red Sox, who won the World Series in Cora’s managerial debut the following season, are also being investigated by the league.

The team’s brass including newly hired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addressed the media on Wednesday.

Red Sox owner John Henry: we’ve always held this baseball club to a high standard @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JgCtwk8dhk — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 15, 2020

Memory time about Cora. Clear he’s leaving on “good terms” everyone singing his praises despite “mutually agreeing” on his departure — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 15, 2020

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy insisted that Cora’s exit was a mutual decision and said it was based solely on his actions in Houston.

Bloom said their attention now turns to finding a new manager, noting that it’s an “unusual time” to be doing so.

Team says they haven’t ruled anything out in terms of hiring an interim manager for 2020 or hiring a permanent manager right away. #RedSox — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 15, 2020

Sam Kennedy confirms that Chaim Bloom will lead the search for the next #RedSox manager. — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 15, 2020

As for the team’s 2018 title, they asked fans to withhold judgment until the MLB completes its investigation.

