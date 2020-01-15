After ousting Cora, Red Sox begin search for his replacement

BOSTON (WPRI) — For a Major League ballclub, finding a new manager is typically a lengthy process but with less than a month until spring training gets underway – the clock is ticking for the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox decided to “mutually part ways” with Alex Cora Tuesday night after he was implicated as the mastermind of a sign-stealing scheme involving his former team, the Houston Astros. Cora was the Astros’ bench coach during the 2017 season and the league alleges he helped the team cheat its way to a championship.
Houston was fined $5 million and docked its first- and second-round draft picks for the next two years while manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Lunhow were suspended for one year. Both were later fired by the team.
The Red Sox, who won the World Series in Cora’s managerial debut the following season, are also being investigated by the league.
The team’s brass including newly hired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addressed the media on Wednesday.
Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy insisted that Cora’s exit was a mutual decision and said it was based solely on his actions in Houston.
Bloom said their attention now turns to finding a new manager, noting that it’s an “unusual time” to be doing so.
As for the team’s 2018 title, they asked fans to withhold judgment until the MLB completes its investigation.
